Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’ve arrived at the inevitable end point of smart plugs. What started as first-sized, outlet-blocking gadgets have gradually shrunk over the years to the point that all of that tech can just be built into the wall receptacle itself.



This dual smart receptacle from TP-Link completely replaces one of your outlet receptacles, and features two individual smart plugs that you can control from your phone, or with Alexa or Google Assistant. By now, you’ve probably found a few spots in your house that permanently house smart plugs for one purpose or another, so this is your chance to get rid of those unsightly wall warts.

Advertisement

$33 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and a, uh, $.38 clippable coupon makes it even cheaper.