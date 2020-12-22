Touch Your Elf With This Stocking Stuffer Bundle From Ella Paradis

Stocking Stuffer Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stocking Stuffer Bundle | $35 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis has the perfect little bundle for a few extra Christmas goodies. This Stocking Stuffer Bundle has just the right amount of whimsy and function for a truly jolly holiday.

In this set, you get two Better Love vibes. E ach is easy to use with one button and has ten vibration modes. They’re made of safe silicone and one has a cute little bunny ear sleeve and the other a removable reindeer sleeve. These vibes are powered by LR44 b atteries which they say aren’t included but mine have always come with them. (Y es, I said that.) You’re also getting a travel-friendly lubricant in an adorable f ruit-shaped container in a grape scent . There’s also some lady lube from Pjur. The Nude Lube is water-based and specially developed for sensitive skin. Everything in this bundle will make a wonderful yuletide just be sure the right presents are w rapped.

This item will ship for free.