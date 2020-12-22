Touch Your Elf With This Stocking Stuffer Bundle From Ella Paradis

It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Ella Paradis has the perfect little bundle for a few extra Christmas goodies. This Stocking Stuffer Bundle has just the right amount of whimsy and function for a truly jolly holiday.

In this set, you get two Better Love vibes. Each is easy to use with one button and has ten vibration modes. They’re made of safe silicone and one has a cute little bunny ear sleeve and the other a removable reindeer sleeve. These vibes are powered by LR44 batteries which they say aren’t included but mine have always come with them. (Yes, I said that.) You’re also getting a travel-friendly lubricant in an adorable fruit-shaped container in a grape scent. There’s also some lady lube from Pjur. The Nude Lube is water-based and specially developed for sensitive skin. Everything in this bundle will make a wonderful yuletide just be sure the right presents are wrapped.

This item will ship for free.

