This Contigo Transit travel mug is very similar to your favorite Autoseal West Loop, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $18 is the best price we’ve seen since February, so grab this while it’s hot!
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Tote Around Your Coffee In This Non-Slip Contigo Travel Mug
This Contigo Transit travel mug is very similar to your favorite Autoseal West Loop, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $18 is the best price we’ve seen since February, so grab this while it’s hot!