Totallee iPhone Cases Are Totally 25% off on Amazon—Including Those for iPhone 12/Pro/Mini/Pro Max [Exclusive]

25% off Totallee iPhone Cases | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA25NOW



Have you bought or are you thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or one of its three alternative variants? Well you better wrap that shit up because no one is exempt from accidental drops, not to mention the natural wear and tear that comes with ordinary use over time. That’s why Totallee is offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive 25% off its whole catalog of iPhone cases—including those designed specifically for Apple’s latest—using the promo code KINJA25NOW.

Known for its super thin, “almost invisible” phone cases, Totallee was dubbed “the best super thin case we’ve found” by Wirecutter in its rundown of the best iPhone X/XS-era cases. In his iPhone 12 accessories guide, our own Daryl Baxter called Totallee’s colorful iPhone 12 outfits “well-made and at a great price if you’d like something other than from Apple.”

While the staggered iPhone 12 launch is admittedly confusing, our handy pre-order guide should tell you everything you need to know about buying the recently released iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as well as the upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. In addition to the iPhone 12, this discount from Totallee applies to cases made for older iPhone models as well, from the iPhone 7 all the way up to the 12 Pro Max. This deal ends November 1, meaning non-case havers should take advantage before it’s too late.

