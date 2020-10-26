Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Totallee iPhone Cases Are Totally 25% off on Amazon—Including Those for iPhone 12/Pro/Mini/Pro Max [Exclusive]

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealsiphone 12 deals
2.4K
1
Save
25% off Totallee iPhone Cases | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA25NOW
25% off Totallee iPhone Cases | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA25NOW
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

25% off Totallee iPhone Cases | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA25NOW

Have you bought or are you thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or one of its three alternative variants? Well you better wrap that shit up because no one is exempt from accidental drops, not to mention the natural wear and tear that comes with ordinary use over time. That’s why Totallee is offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive 25% off its whole catalog of iPhone cases—including those designed specifically for Apple’s latest—using the promo code KINJA25NOW.

Advertisement

Known for its super thin, “almost invisible” phone cases, Totallee was dubbed “the best super thin case we’ve found” by Wirecutter in its rundown of the best iPhone X/XS-era cases. In his iPhone 12 accessories guide, our own Daryl Baxter called Totallee’s colorful iPhone 12 outfits “well-made and at a great price if you’d like something other than from Apple.”

While the staggered iPhone 12 launch is admittedly confusing, our handy pre-order guide should tell you everything you need to know about buying the recently released iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as well as the upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. In addition to the iPhone 12, this discount from Totallee applies to cases made for older iPhone models as well, from the iPhone 7 all the way up to the 12 Pro Max. This deal ends November 1, meaning non-case havers should take advantage before it’s too late.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Candles and Candle Sets, $25 or Less
Candles and Candle Sets, $25 or Less
Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get an Early Start on Your Black Friday Shopping in Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale

Save Space in Your Kitchen With an Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack, Only $30-$40 With 50% Off Promo Codes

Space Nerds Rejoice, This Apollo Saturn V LEGO Replica Is $36 off Right Now

The Best Computer Desk Is a Standing Desk: Your Top Options to Reach New Heights