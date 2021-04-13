Toss Those Old Towels Out and Grab Clean Start's Set for Just $12

Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set | $12 | Bed Bath & Beyond



Spring cleaning means it’s time to revamp, and a great place to start is the bathroom. Trow away ratty bath towels and indulge yourself with a brand new set. Clean Start has six pieces to do just that, and they’re only $12.

Advertisement

The Clean Start Solid Towel Set comes in four different color bundles to match your washroom. Each towel is made of uber absorbent, soft cotton. These also dry pretty fast, which is amazing. In this set, you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. These also have antimicrobial materials in them, so germaphobes these are right up your alley. The towels are easy to clean in the washer and are well worth the 40% off.

Free shipping on orders over $39.