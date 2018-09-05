You may have a foam roller for your body, but TriggerPoint also makes one for your feet and forearms. It’s only $16, which is the best price of the year, and a small price to pay for an on-demand foot massage. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in just about any gym bag.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Toss This TriggerPoint Foot Roller In Your Gym Bag For $16
You may have a foam roller for your body, but TriggerPoint also makes one for your feet and forearms. It’s only $16, which is the best price of the year, and a small price to pay for an on-demand foot massage. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in just about any gym bag.