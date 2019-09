Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush | $18 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon

If you don’t remember when you bought your toothbrush, that probably means it is time to toss it in the garbage. Get yourself a nice new toothbrush and take ahold of your dental health. Right now, you can get $10 off a Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush when you clip the coupon on the page. You can even bring it on vacation with you, as it has a two-week lifespan between charges.