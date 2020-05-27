It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Toshiba's 55" 4K Fire TV is Only $370 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Toshiba 55&quot; 4K Fire TV Edition | $370 | Amazon
While 1080p still provides more than enough pixels for an enjoyable watching experience, 4K is a substantial improvement, especially if you’re looking to get a TV in the now-standard size of 55" or higher. That’s why this deal on Toshiba’s Fire TV is extra juicy, giving you a rock solid entry point to 4K with HDR + Dolby Vision, all backed by Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform to deliver all your favorite apps and games. Amazon has it down to $370, an $80 discount compared to its usual going price.

