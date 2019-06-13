Cuphead [Digital Copy] | $17 | Humble and Amazon | Also at the Microsoft Store

Cuphead was simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up a Switch digital download from Humble and Amazon today for $17.

Of course, Nintendo’s eShop is also offering it at the same price but you’ll get more Gold Coins buying it from these retailers since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.

Edit: Cuphead is also available on the Microsoft Store for the same price. So you’ll be able to play on your Xbox One, too. (Thanks for the heads up Spikeantestor!)