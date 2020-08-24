It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Top off Your Switch’s Storage With $220 off This 1TB MicroSD Card From SanDisk

Ignacia
 and Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
5.5K
4
1
SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card | $234 | Amazon
SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card | $234 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card | $234 | Amazon

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $220 off at Amazon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/17/2020 and updated with new information by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/24/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Fossil Sport Smartwatch, 1-Year PlayStation Plus, Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Vac, 1080p Dash Cam, Fluance Turntable, Ring Light Kit, and More

If You’re Going to Be Stuck Inside All Summer, Why Not Read Some Weird Comics?

Thursday's Deals of the Day: Sony Bluetooth Speaker, Crash Team Racing Switch Controller, Shark UpLight Vacuum, KN95 Masks, Satisfyer Pro 2, and More

The Best Breathable Face Masks, According to Our Readers