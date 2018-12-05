Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two kinds of people when it comes to receiving tools as a gift. Some would be at best disappointed and at worst devastated to open something like the Black + Decker 75-Piece 20-Volt MAX Project Kit on Christmas morning. Then there are those who would love nothing more than a SKIL 15-Amp 7.25" Circular Saw or Campbell Hausfeld 3-Gallon Inflation and Fastening Compressor with Accessory Kit.

If you’re shopping for the latter type, these Walmart deals are pretty solid for mid-range tools. And there’s also a Stanley 167-Piece Home Repair Mixed Tool Set for $25, which may not be glamorous but sure would be handy for a newly keyed homeowner or young adult just leaving the nest. It’s up to you to determine whether the gift recipients in your life would be delighted or distressed to get these items; may the odds be ever in your favor.

