Holiday 2020

Too Faced's Mascara Set Really Is the Best and You Too Can Fall in Love for Only $28

Too Faced 2 piece Better Than Sex Mascara | $28 | Macy’s
Holiday 2020
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set | $28 | Macy’s

There are a few beauty snobs who look down on Too Faced for this lash beautifier but there is a reason it’s the best-selling prestige mascara in America. I was a convert a few years ago when I got a sample in a bag from Sephora. It’s still one of my favorites and I highly recommend Better Than Sex Mascara. This set is usually $40 so this holiday deal is a great one.

You will see the results instantly. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensifies your eyes. In this pack, you get both the standard size and the travel size so you can touch up on the go. Although I will say it wears really well throughout the day. Peptides condition each lash while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. This is a set you will not be let down by. Is it better than sex, well you can decide for yourself. But for me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market hands down.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

