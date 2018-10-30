EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Table Tennis Table | $160 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

With all due respect to foosball and air hockey, ping pong is the ultimate garage and basement game. If you’ve got the space for a table, this model from EastPoint is only $160 from Walmart today, nearly $40 less than Amazon. It includes built-in paddle holders, and folds up when you need the floor space.