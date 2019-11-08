It's all consuming.
Tons of Samsung's 4K TVs Are Their Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $348

Eric Ravenscraft
Samsung 50" 4K HDR TV | $348 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 55" 4K HDR TV | $548 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 75" 4K HDR TV | $748 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 55" QLED 4K HDR Q60 Series | $698 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 65" QLED 4K HDR Q70 Series | $1198 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 65" QLED 4K HDR Q80 Series | $1698 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung 65" QLED 4K HDR Q90 Series | $2198 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.

The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

