Graphic: Chelsea Stone

30% Off Select Sandals and Wedges | TOMS | Promo code SAVE30

There are only a few months of the year when it’s acceptable to bear your toes to the world. TOMS gets it—which is why they’re now marking down a wide selection of wedges and sandals as part of their Summer Flash Sale. Take 30% off heeled and flat styles with promo code SAVE30 and step up your footwear game today.