Toilet Paper Is Cancelled. Pick Up This Discounted Bio Bidet, Right Now

Tercius
Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat White, Elongated | $50 | Woot
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat White, Elongated | $50 | Woot

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. Nowadays, I don’t seem too crazy. Today only, you can pick up a Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat for just $50 at Woot.

This washlet comes with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, it doesn’t need to plug into a wall outlet to work. Just remember, this is a one-day sale. So pick yours up before you’re back in the supermarket thinking about what could have been.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

