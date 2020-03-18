Toilet Paper Is Cancelled. Pick Up This Discounted Bio Bidet, Right Now

Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat White, Elongated Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat White, Elongated | $50 | Woot

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. Nowadays, I don’t seem too crazy. Today only, you can pick up a Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat for just $50 at Woot.

Advertisement

This washlet comes with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, it doesn’t need to plug into a wall outlet to work. Just remember, this is a one-day sale. So pick yours up before you’re back in the supermarket thinking about what could have been.