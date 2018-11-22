Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sonos’ Black Friday deals are here, and I won’t bury the lede: you can score the first real, official discount ever on the Sonos Beam. The smart sound bar offers stunning audio quality, and can be the basis of a truly wireless surround sound system if you pair it with other Sonos speakers. Gizmodo loves it, and you will too.



The Sonos One, the atomic unit of excellent wireless audio, is also on sale for $25 off. It offers the same incredibly sound you loved from the Play:1, but with a nicer design and built-in support for Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

Rounding out the deals are $100 discounts on the Sonos Sub (which is a subwoofer, obviously) and the Connect:Amp, which essentially powers your passive speakers, and brings them into your own personal Sonos ecosystem.