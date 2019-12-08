It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsGift Cards

Today's The Day! Get 10% Off Target Gift Cards, For One Day Only

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
305
Save
10% Off Target Gift Cards | Target
Photo: Target
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

10% Off Target Gift Cards | Target

It is finally back! Target’s one-day gift card sale is officially here. Today only, you can save 10% on all Target store gift cards. The minimum gift card amount for this promotion is $10. The maximum discount allowed is $30. You can only purchase up to $300 worth of gift cards.

Advertisement

And just to repeat, this sale is on Target gift cards only. Don’t hit that huge gift card wall thinking you can get movie and food gift cards for 10% off too.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $50

Get 30% Off Our Readers' Favorite David Archy Thermals

Get Up to 20% Off Select Paint Sprayers and Supplies at Home Depot

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts