Today's The Day! Get 10% Off Target Gift Cards, For One Day Only

10% Off Target Gift Cards | Target



It is finally back! Target’s one-day gift card sale is officially here. Today only, you can save 10% on all Target store gift cards. The minimum gift card amount for this promotion is $10. The maximum discount allowed is $30. You can only purchase up to $300 worth of gift cards.

And just to repeat, this sale is on Target gift cards only. Don’t hit that huge gift card wall thinking you can get movie and food gift cards for 10% off too.