It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Today's PNY Gold Box Is Here For All of Your Storage Needs

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.9K
1
PNY Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PNY Gold Box | Amazon

Right now you can find a place to store all of those memories, work stuff, and, of course, games with this Amazon Gold Box sale on PNY storage accessories. There’s something from everybody here—microSD and SD cards, a combination flash and charging cable, and, of course, flash drives.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, I think the deals worth paying attention to are the 128GB and 256GB microSD cards that’d be perfect for your Nintendo Switch. But of course there’s a few to choose from, so visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Save Big on an Aukey Dual-Port Wall Charger, Right Now

Get Three Custom-Fitted Shirts For the Best Price Ever [Exclusive]

Monday's Best Deals: Groceries, CyberPower Gold Box, Heating Pads, and More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts