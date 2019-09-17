Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you just had to delete a bunch of files to play Borderlands 3, like I did, maybe you should invest in some new storage devices.

Right now you can find a place to store all of those memories, work stuff, and, of course, games with this Amazon Gold Box sale on PNY memory and storage gadgets. There’s something from everybody here—microSD and SD cards, external and internal SSDs, and flash drives.



For what it’s worth, I think the deals worth paying attention to are the 128 and 256GB microSD cards that’d be perfect for your Nintendo Switch, as well as the the 250GB USB-C external drive, which would be great for transferring files back and forth quickly.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, which means you’ll have until the end of the day to take advantage of these deals. So be sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.