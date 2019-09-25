Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Linksys Gold Box | Amazon

Whether you want to completely overhaul your home network, or add on to the one you already have, this Gold Box has something for you. Right now, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a solid collection of Linksys networking products, including their affordable Velop mesh system.

For what it’s worth, don’t drop the $334 on the 3-pack of Velop routers. Instead, add both the 2-pack system and the wall plug unit. It’ll save you about $25 and the wall-plug style is super convenient.

Of course, if you’re just looking to replace your standard router, or extend your signal, you have options here, too. Check out the main page for all of the deals. These prices disappear at the end of the day, or until sold out (that’s been happening a lot lately) so act fast.