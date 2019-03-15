Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of fine jewelry pieces, including necklaces, earrings, rings, studs, and bracelets. Of course, this deal only lasts the end of the day. So, unlike diamonds... well, you know.

You still have a bit of time left on Mother’s Day gift planning, so it’s not a rush. But if you’re like me and you like getting stuff done way in advance (I did my taxes during the Super Bowl) this is a good opportunity.

Advertisement

I’ve included a few options below, but be sure to check out the main page for all of the deals.