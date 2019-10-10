Today's Gold Box Can Seriously Upgrade Your Dog's Kibble

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Stella & Chewy’s Gold Box | Amazon

Supercharge your dog’s kibble with today’s Gold Box. Right now you can take up to 30% off Stella & Chewy’s Premium Raw Pet Food, with prices starting at a low $7.

These products act as a complement to your pet’s dry food and promises to add “a boost of natural raw nutrition and taste that your pet naturally craves.” For picky eaters, this is a must. Better still, they promise to “provide relief from allergies, aid healthy teeth and gums and provide greater stamina and vitality and a healthy immune system.”

All of Stella & Chewy’s Dried Meal Mixer are free of added hormones and antibiotics, grain-free and lack fillers, so you’re getting a quality product. This sale has a lot of options, whether your pup prefers the taste of beef, fish, or duck.

Just remember this is a Gold Box, which means this deal will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So pick up a couple of bags and spoil your doggo. Because she’s a good dog. Yes, she is.

