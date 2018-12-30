Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I don’t know your life, but I bet there’s something you need in today’s Gold Box of AmazonBasics electronics and accessories. Maybe you’ve been meaning to buy a UPS and just haven’t gotten around to it. Maybe, like me, you’re a peripheral junkie, and you need a USB hub to support your habit. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution is to finally start that podcast or YouTube channel, but you need a microphone to do it.

Whatever’s on your list, Amazon probably has it on sale. But the discounts are good today only, so try not to procrastinate any more than you already have.

