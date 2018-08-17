If you’re really serious about improving your nighttime routine, you can buy an entire foam mattress today for $259-$462 (queens cost $315) in Amazon’s Gold Box. These 4+ star-rated mattresses are constructed of 9.5 inches of high density base foam topped with a 2.5 inch layer of memory foam, and arrive at your door vacuum sealed in a surprisingly small box.
The catch is that this mattress doesn’t include a Casper-style 100 night trial period. That said, the prices are significantly lower than most foam mattress start-ups’, and even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed, it could be a great buy for a guest room or kid’s room.
Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out, so don’t sleep on it.