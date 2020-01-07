Today's A Great Day To Buy A NordicTrack Treadmill

NordicTrack Gold Box

NordicTrack Gold Box | Amazon

If you want to add a treadmill to your home gym, today’s your lucky day. Amazon’s discounting two NordicTrack treadmills for one day only; the $675 NordicTrack T 6.5 Si Treadmill and the $750 T Series Treadmill. Both offer onscreen displays for on-demand workout videos, stat tracking, and, of course, the ability to workout in the privacy of your own home.

For the extra $75, you’ll get a few extra features, including a larger display, a larger incline option , and more. Of course, neither of these are an impulse buy, but both tend to hover around $1,000. So it’s a significant markdown.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these prices will only last until the end of the day. So run over and save.