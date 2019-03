Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve been meaning to learn Spanish for a long time, today’s the day to finally do something about it. Right now, Amazon is dropping the price of a Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone combo pack down to $118. The set includes a book, a 24-month subscription and a lifetime download to practice offline and forever on your desktop.