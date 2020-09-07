Today Take $7 off These Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds | $33 | Amazon Gold Box



Anker has made some great audio devices over the last few years and the Soundcore line is not only a best seller for them but for Amazon too. Made with graphene tech these little buds are stronger and lighter with crisper sound. Today you can take $7 off and get that pristine sound wherever you go.

These Anker’s also have BassUp tech, an exclusive for the brand because why just listen to music when you can feel it reverberate in your body? They also boast these will have a constant connection because of the Bluetooth 5.0 and LDS antenna. You’ll never lose a beat no matter where you are. You’ll get just under four hours or playtime but an additional nine hours of tuneage with the charging case. This is a great deal if you’re looking for an extra pair of earbuds for workouts.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

