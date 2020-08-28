Today Take $5 off One of the Zaniest Games I've Ever Played and Pay Your Debt to the Devil

Cuphead - Nintendo Switch [Digital] Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cuphead - Nintendo Switch [Digital] | $15 | Best Buy



Cuphead is hands down one of the craziest games I’ve ever played on PlayStation and I never finished it. Today that might change. I’ve become pretty attached to my Switch over quarantine and love seeing what games l ook like on it has been really fun, looking at you Witcher 3. Today take $5 off Cuphead are relive all the brutal and brilliant magic that game has to offer.

Remember you can play as Cuphead or Mugman in sin gle-player or local co-op, as you travel the trippy and gorgeous terrain of a very familiar landscape. Collecting weapons you’ll need to battle a barrage of bosses all while uncovering secrets to defeat them all is such a joy. Each layer pulled back becomes crazier and crazier. The graphics , muted colors, and jazz age soundtrack all work here. This is truly a haunting and unique game. And I can’t be the only one who thought this was a pretty difficult one to get the hang of so I’m willing to give it another stab and if I’m saving money all the better.