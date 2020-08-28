Today Take $5 off One of the Zaniest Games I've Ever Played and Pay Your Debt to the Devil

Cuphead - Nintendo Switch [Digital] | $15 | Best Buy
Cuphead is hands down one of the craziest games I’ve ever played on PlayStation and I never finished it. Today that might change. I’ve become pretty attached to my Switch over quarantine and love seeing what games look like on it has been really fun, looking at you Witcher 3. Today take $5 off Cuphead are relive all the brutal and brilliant magic that game has to offer.
Remember you can play as Cuphead or Mugman in single-player or local co-op, as you travel the trippy and gorgeous terrain of a very familiar landscape. Collecting weapons you’ll need to battle a barrage of bosses all while uncovering secrets to defeat them all is such a joy. Each layer pulled back becomes crazier and crazier. The graphics, muted colors, and jazz age soundtrack all work here. This is truly a haunting and unique game. And I can’t be the only one who thought this was a pretty difficult one to get the hang of so I’m willing to give it another stab and if I’m saving money all the better.