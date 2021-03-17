Today Take 21% off This Eleven Piece Sleek Hard Anodized Cookware Set From Kitchenaid

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set | $159 | MorningSave



Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

