Screenshot: Urban Outfitters

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Looking to revamp your place without spending a fortune (or hitting up Ikea)? Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on collection of furniture and they’re marking it all down by up to 40%. Beds, couches, chairs, coffee tables, and more are all included, but this deal is today only, so you’d better hurry.