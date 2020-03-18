Today Only, This Surge Protector With a Backup Battery Keeps You Going Through a Power Outage for $50

APC 550VA/330W UPS Backup + Surge Protector Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

APC 550VA/330W UPS Backup + Surge Protector | $50 | Amazon Gold Box

We’re not saying the power grid is going out or anything, but if it does—or, you know, if you’re just sick of losing access to all your electronics during routine outages—this Amazon Gold Box deal is for you. It’s a $50 330W power supply that doubles as a surge protector with eight total outlets (four with battery backup, four with surge protection only). Amazon has also discounted APC’s smart plug surge protector to $35.

Unfortunately, you’re getting just up to half an hour of breathing room (at 100 watts) before the battery is consumed, so don’t think you’ll be able to cover extensive outages and power your whole setup. But for those making the bacon at home, which we garner to be many these days, this can be a lifesaver that ensures you don’t lose any work.