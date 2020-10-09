Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Today Only, This 25% off 11-in1 Cosori Toaster Oven Bakes, Broils, and Rotisseries All the Chicken

Cosori 11-in-1 Toaster Oven | $127 | Amazon Gold Box
If you’re limiting yourself to just a few essential countertop appliances, one of them has to be a toaster oven, especially multifunction models like the Cosori Amazon has up for a 25% Gold Box discount. Now $127 ($43 off), this 25L box bakes, broils, roasts, toasts, dehydrates, and rotisseries all your favorite food stuffs. It’s large enough to fit a whole chicken, a 12-inch pizza, and up to six slices of bread. There’s an LCD display with dials for setting temps and such, and with a nonstick interior, cleanup is a breeze.

