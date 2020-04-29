Today Only, the Amazon Echo Spot is Nearly 50% Off

Amazon Echo Spot Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon Echo Spot | $70 | Woot



OK, so I don’t know when we decided that literally everything we own needed cameras, microphones, and screens, but if an alarm clock is on your list of smart upgrades , maybe you should get an Amazon Echo Spot with Alexa . It’s only $70 brand new in the box at Woot today, and you’ll have your pick between black and white . It’s still going for $130 almost everywhere else, and you know how fast these deals go, so don’t delay.

PS: You can also save $110 when buying two at Amazon using code ECHOSPOT2PK.