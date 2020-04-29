Today Only, the Amazon Echo Spot is Nearly 50% Off

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon Echo Spot | $70 | Woot
OK, so I don’t know when we decided that literally everything we own needed cameras, microphones, and screens, but if an alarm clock is on your list of smart upgrades, maybe you should get an Amazon Echo Spot with Alexa. It’s only $70 brand new in the box at Woot today, and you’ll have your pick between black and white. It’s still going for $130 almost everywhere else, and you know how fast these deals go, so don’t delay.
Advertisement
PS: You can also save $110 when buying two at Amazon using code ECHOSPOT2PK.