It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Today Only, Take 70% Off Your Next Pair of Boots at Nine West

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNine West Deals
25
Save
70% Off Women’s Shoes | Nine West
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

70% Off Women’s Shoes | Nine West

Nine West’s sample sale is back, and it’s discounting shoes heavily with a 70% cut across the board. Just to highlight a couple of choice items, you can feed your jungle fever with this pair of Tennon zebra-print boots for $42, down from its usual $140. Flats and slippers are going as low as $20, too. From tennis shoes to something fit for the local gala, there’s a little bit here for everyone, so take a look and see if your wardrobe could do with some key additions.

Advertisement

What’s a sample sale, you ask? They’re items that are technically used, but only typically for display and promotional purposes. They’re lightly worn and most should grace your feet looking like new, and there’s a 3-week return policy if you have any issues.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's 2020, Get Yourself a Pair of Wireless Headphones

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is 50% Off at Woot

Get a Samsung 12.2" Touchscreen Chromebook (Renewed) for $230

Save $50 on an Insignia Digital Air Fryer