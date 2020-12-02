Today Only: Take 50% off Too Faced's Long Lasting Melted Matte Lipstick

Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick | $11 | Too Faced



Matte lipsticks are ideal for all-day wear and minimal smudging. Today only take 50% off Too Faced’s Melted Matte Lipstick an ultra version of this with intense color. Each shade is highly pigmented and goes on liquid but dries as a gorgeous matte. Each tube has a touch of Volulip to smooth out and plump the lips ever so slightly. Avocado oil and vitamin E keep the lips from drying to perfect your pout.

There are 29 shades in this collection so definitely something for everyone. Plenty of traditional pinks and reds ( Yes, Lady Balls is my shade.) to pick from and even green and purple if you’re a little more adventurous with your looks. The social edition Pumpkin Spice is included in this sale as are both Clover lipsticks.

Free shipping on all orders. But if you spend over $75 get a free pink stocking exclusive for the holidays. Just use the code PINKSTOCKING.