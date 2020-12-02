It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Today Only: Take 50% off Too Faced's Long Lasting Melted Matte Lipstick

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsToo Faced Dealsholiday 2020
45
Save
Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick | $11 | Too Faced
Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick | $11 | Too Faced
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick | $11 | Too Faced

Matte lipsticks are ideal for all-day wear and minimal smudging. Today only take 50% off Too Faced’s Melted Matte Lipstick an ultra version of this with intense color. Each shade is highly pigmented and goes on liquid but dries as a gorgeous matte. Each tube has a touch of Volulip to smooth out and plump the lips ever so slightly. Avocado oil and vitamin E keep the lips from drying to perfect your pout.

Advertisement

There are 29 shades in this collection so definitely something for everyone. Plenty of traditional pinks and reds ( Yes, Lady Balls is my shade.) to pick from and even green and purple if you’re a little more adventurous with your looks. The social edition Pumpkin Spice is included in this sale as are both Clover lipsticks.

Free shipping on all orders. But if you spend over $75 get a free pink stocking exclusive for the holidays. Just use the code PINKSTOCKING.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $20
You Can Get a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey Together for $69, So Go Ahead and Say It
Baby Yoda, Pikachu, Golden Girls, and More: The Best Funko Pop Deals to Compulsively Amass on Your Desk
Get Major Savings on PS Plus, PS Now, and PlayStation Gift Cards