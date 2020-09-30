It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Today Only Take 50% off the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit

Sheilah Villari
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit | $30 | Amazon Gold Box
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit | $30 | Amazon Gold Box

Over 13,000 customers can't be wrong. 71% of Amazon reviewers have given the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit a 5-star rating. If you've been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter this is the kit you've been searching for. This lightning deal from Amazon has AuraGlolw's kit for 50% off the rest of the day.

If you've seen these sets before you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer so you don't need to worry about setting one yourself and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the two 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for top and bottom. The trays don't need to be molded which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I've tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth which are really nice to know if you're on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for thirty minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

