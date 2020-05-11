It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Today Only Take 43% off Magicteam's Sleep Sound Machine

Sheilah Villari
43% off Magicteam Sleep Machine | $21.24 | Amazon
Photo: Sheilah Villari
If you’ve been having trouble sleeping during these trying times you’re not alone but Magicteam might be able to help. Today their sleep sound machine is on sale for $21.24.

This noise machine has 4o non-looping sounds like rain, bird, waves, bonfire, crickets, and more.I’m a thunderstorm girl myself. It has 32 levels for volume which you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy to set timer or you can let it run for continuous play. This is perfect for any fussy sleeper be it you, a significant other or even a baby.

This deal runs for only a few hours today or until they are sold out. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

