Today Only Take 30% off Select Savage X Fenty Items

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
30% off Select Savage x Fenty Items | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

30% off Select Savage x Fenty Items | Amazon Gold Box

We love some Rihanna here at Kinja so when this Savage x Fenty Sale appeared we rejoiced. Twenty-six pieces from the multitalented singer are 30% off today only in this Amazon Gold Box deal. Plenty of bras, bralettes, and panties to choose from. Silky, lace, and cotton there are styles for all preferences and shapes as Rihana intended when she started the company back in 2017. This lingerie brand had been a darling among fans the world over and it’s easy to see why in both design and quality. There are pieces as low as $12 and you can easily make a set with the offerings. Or maybe finally buy that bodysuit ($42) you’ve been thinking about.

Free shipping on all these pieces for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

