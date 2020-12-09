Today Only: Take 30% off hum's Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit | $59 | Amazon Gold Box



O ctober to January are the heavy sweets months and it’s an onslaught . Candy, cookies, cake, just food galore. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $59.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to make sure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks . This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days and you can connect to Alexa who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. In this starter kit, you get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle with already with a toothbrush head, the c harger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

O ne-day shipping for Prime members.

