It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Today Only Take $20 off This YI Technology Nightscape Dash Cam

Sheilah Villari
YI Technology Nightscape Dash Cam | $60 | Best Buy
I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few weeks ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across several lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this YI Technology Nightscape Dash Cam for 25% off and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

This dash cam has an impressive camera with a 140-degree field of view that clearly captures 1080p footage. This will allow for viewing at sixty frames per second. With a scope like this, you’ll get a view of several lines even in low-light. This camera really does the heavy lifting for nighttime, so it’ll even snap in the darkest of conditions. It comes with a 32GB microSD card so you don’t need to add one at purchase. It’ll hold multiple recordings across numerous hours that you can view on the 2.4-inch display. It does have an emergency G-sensor which means it supports emergency file backup so if you’re in an accident it’s literally got you covered. The adhesive mount makes it easy to install and remove.

This item ships for free and the deal on runs for today only.

