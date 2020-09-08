It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Today Only Take $140 off This Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
277
Save
Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker | $90 | Best Buy
Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker | $90 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker | $90 | Best Buy

I’d be lost without my smart speaker. This relatively small speaker (seven inches tall, five inches wide) has a lot of power and customers have been pretty happy with it. Today only grab this Harman/Kardon Smart Speaker for 61% off and see why it’s rated over four stars.

Advertisement

Pair this with a Google Assistant and not only keep on top of all the basics like weather and time but have it set reminders, make calls, and play your favorite songs. I really like that they are multiroom capable and several reviewers have mentioned grabbing two the last time they were on sale. It’s compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices and pairs quickly and easily. And the voice commands aren’t just for tunes, controls lights all over your home, or even the thermostat. As mentioned this little speaker brings quite the sound, probably because of it’s woofer and tweeter. Customers did mention it’s a bit heavy on the bass side but still plays beautifully. Only the black color is available in this sale but if you’re in the market this is an amazing deal.

This speaker ships for free and this deal run only for today.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Upgrade Your Children From Imaginary Friends to the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, Now Bundled With a Smart Lamp for $50
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Echo Lamp
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Echo Lamp
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This $30 Fountain Pen Got Me Writing by Hand Again

Get Hundreds of Games and Play Online With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Down to $25

Saturday's Best Deals: Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker, Mario Titles, Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum, Urban Decay All Nighter Spray, and JACHS NY Men’s Short Sleeve Shirts

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in HP’s Labor Day Sale