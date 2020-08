6-Pack: Assorted Dove Body Wash Shower Gels Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Look, y’all don’t need an explanation on showering. If you don’t care how you smell as long as it’s some form of “good”, you can pick up a six pack of Dove Body Wash from MorningSave for just $22. You won’t know what scents you get out of the available ones, but MorningSave promises that there won’t be more than two of the same scent in an order . So buy now and stock up, because this deal is only available today.