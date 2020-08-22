It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Today Only, Snag An Awesome Pressure Cooker for Just $59

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
44
Save
Chefman XL Pressure Cooker | $59 | SideDeal
Chefman XL Pressure Cooker | $59 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Chefman XL Pressure Cooker | $59 | SideDeal

Do you have a pressure cooker? If not... well, why not? They’re so versatile, and you can use them to make awesome home-cooked meals. Better yet, with pressure cookers you don’t have to try and plan your whole day around a slow cooker. As someone that works from home, the kitchen smelling like heaven four hours before I can eat is pure torture... and that’s if I even remember to pull out the ingredients to thaw in time, which is a pure 50/50 shot on its own. Chefman’s XL pressure cooker is just $59 at SideDeal, and it’ll get your food done FAST. But this deal will be going just as fast, as it’s only available until the end of the day!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

One of the Best Ryzen Motherboards Is Back In Stock

Put Down the Tailgate for Your Next Truck Date