Today Only, Snag An Awesome Pressure Cooker for Just $59

Chefman XL Pressure Cooker | $59 | SideDeal

Do you have a pressure cooker? If not... well, why not? They’re so versatile , and you can use them to make awesome home-cooked meals. Better yet, with pressure cookers you don’t have to try and plan your whole day around a slow cooker. As someone that works from home, the kitchen smelling like heaven four hours before I can eat is pure torture... and that’s if I even remember to pull out the ingredients to thaw in time, which is a pure 50/50 shot on its own. Chefman’s XL pressure cooker is just $59 at SideDeal, and it’ll get your food done FAST. But this deal will be going just as fast, as it’s only available until the end of the day!