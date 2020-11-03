Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Today Only Save Over 50% on MEE Audio's X10 True Wireless Earbuds

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
216
Save
MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds | $38 | Best Buy
MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds | $38 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds | $38 | Best Buy

Everyone needs an extra pair of earbuds for errands, super hard workouts, or even as a ‘just in case’ pair to have in your bag. Saving big on that extra set key too. Today only take 52% off the MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds.

Advertisement

Comfort is important even with your backup pair. These fit perfectly and won’t pop out during even the most intense run. The improved Bluetooth allows them to pair quickly and easily with your chosen device. They’re water-resistant so it’s literally no sweat if you break one. The X10s block a considerable amount of background noise and go for well over 4 hours off of one charge. Take calls without fear of drops and be able to hear whoever is on the other side with crisp clear sound. And they’ll be able to listen to you with no problem because of the 10kHz microphone. This is the affordable duplicate set of earbuds you were looking for.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Don’t Miss November 2020’s Biggest, Must-Play Games You Can Pre-Order Now

Take Stunning Photos of The Moments That Matter With a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera, $300 Off

Tuesday's Best Deals: Fujifilm X-T200 Camera, Ulta Caboodles Beauty Box, PlayStation Plus, Mr. Coffee Makers, Wayfair Throw Blanket Sale, and More

Blend To Your Heart's Desire With a Ninja Supra Blender, Only $100