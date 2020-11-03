Today Only Save Over 50% on MEE Audio's X10 True Wireless Earbuds

MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

MEE Au dio X10 True Wireless Earbuds | $38 | Best Buy



Everyone needs an extra pair of earbuds for errands, super hard workouts, or even as a ‘ just in case’ pair to have in your bag. Saving big on that extra set key too . Today only take 52% off the MEE Audio X10 True Wireless Earbuds.

Comfort is important even with your backup pair. These fit perfectly and won’t pop out during even the most intense run. The improved Bluetooth allows them to pair quickly and easily with your chosen device . They’re water-resistant s o it’s literally no sweat if you break one. The X10s block a considerable amount of background noise and go for well over 4 hours off of one charge. Take calls without fear of drops and be able to hear whoever is on the other side with crisp clear sound. And they’ll be able to listen to you with no problem because of the 10kHz microphone . This is the affordable duplicate set of earbuds you were looking for.

This item will ship for free.