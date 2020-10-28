Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Today Only: Save Over $110 on Furbo, One of the Best Pet Cams Around

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
212
Save
Furbo Dog Camera |$134 | Amazon Gold Box
Furbo Dog Camera |$134 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Furbo Dog Camera |$134 | Amazon Gold Box

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $110 on it.

Advertisement

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million message to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Up to 25% on SSDs In This One Day Sabrent Sale

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28

Wi-Fi Down Again? Drop the Dropped Connections and Upgrade to the Best Wi-Fi Router

One of the Most Coveted 4K OLED TVs for Next-Gen Gaming Is Over $600 Off