Today Only: Save Over $110 on Furbo, One of the Best Pet Cams Around

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $110 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million message to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi- Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

