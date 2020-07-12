Today Only, Save Big on Kindle eBooks That Were Adapted into Shows and Movies

Up to 80% off, top titles adapted for the big screen Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Up to 80% off, top titles adapted for the big screen | Amazon

Good news, dear readers, I’ve actually started reading again! Turns out it’s a great thing to do when your Netflix backlog is running thin. Thankfully, Amazon never runs out of ideas for its sales, and this one is related to the streaming service. Today, you can save on books that were adapted into films or TV shows. It’s like they always say, the book is better!

There are a variety of genres to choose from too, like The Last Wish, the first book of The Witcher series, for $3 or Bird Box for $4. A few of the choices are a little wonky (like No Tomorrow, the second Killing Eve book, being on sale instead of the first one), and some... cooking books for some reason, but overall this is a solid sale.

But don’t wait too long, as these sales are done at the end of the day.