It's all consuming.
Today Only, Philips' Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Can Tell If You're Brushing Too Hard for $110

Quentyn Kennemer
Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush | $110 | Amazon Gold Box
If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $110 at Amazon (30% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums.. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

