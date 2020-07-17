It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Today Only, Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush Can Tell If You're Brushing Too Hard for $105

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Philips Sonicare 6500 Eleictric Toothbrush | $105 | Amazon Gold Box
Philips Sonicare 6500 Eleictric Toothbrush | $105 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush | $105 | Amazon Gold Box

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $105 at Amazon (30% off), the Sonicare 6500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Part of the reason the toothbrush costs so much is that there’s a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard, which may hurt your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, Navy, White, Pink, or Purple.

Quentyn Kennemer

