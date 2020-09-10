It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Today Only, Lexar SD Cards Are Up to 40% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsLexarLexar DealsAmazon DealsDeals
46
Save
Save up to 40% on Lexar SD Storage | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 40% on Lexar SD Storage | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Lexar
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 40% on Lexar SD Storage | Amazon Gold Box

If you aren’t already swimming in SD cards, Lexar is giving you the opportunity to sock up on storage for cameras, computers, and smartphones, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. SD and microSD cards are up to 40% off at Amazon today only, including this 128GB UHS-II card that’s optimized for video for $46. If you need to pack as much digital data as possible, there’s a 512GB bronze card that tops out at 95 megabytes per second for just $66, but if you’re working with 4K in a digital camera, you’ll probably want something like this 64GB UHS-II card with a V90 rating signifying up to 90 megabyes per second for uninterrupted 4K video recording and 300 megabytes per second read speeds. That one rings up at $64. Flash card readers are discounted, too. Peep the full sale here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Cheap Headphones, Power Banks, and More: RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

Thursday's Deals of the Day: Sony Bluetooth Speaker, Crash Team Racing Switch Controller, Shark UpLight Vacuum, KN95 Masks, Satisfyer Pro 2, and More

Here’s Where You’ll Be Able to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S