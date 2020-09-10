Today Only, Lexar SD Cards Are Up to 40% off

Save up to 40% on Lexar SD Storage | Amazon Gold Box
If you aren’t already swimming in SD cards, Lexar is giving you the opportunity to sock up on storage for cameras, computers, and smartphones, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. SD and microSD cards are up to 40% off at Amazon today only, including this 128GB UHS-II card that’s optimized for video for $46. If you need to pack as much digital data as possible, there’s a 512GB bronze card that tops out at 95 megabytes per second for just $66, but if you’re working with 4K in a digital camera, you’ll probably want something like this 64GB UHS-II card with a V90 rating signifying up to 90 megabyes per second for uninterrupted 4K video recording and 300 megabytes per second read speeds. That one rings up at $64. Flash card readers are discounted, too. Peep the full sale here.